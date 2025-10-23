No. 3 Texas A&M aims to end decades-long drought at No. 20 LSU’s Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Unbeaten and third-ranked Texas A&M has a chance this week to break a long cycle…

The Aggies (7-0, 4-0 SEC) are off to their best start since 1994, which also happens to be the last time they won at Tiger Stadium. If they can beat No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday night, it’ll be another first-in-a-long-time accomplishment this season under second-year coach Mike Elko.

“We can’t just keep saying we want to be something. We’re actually at some point going to have to go out and do it,” Elko said. “That was going to require us winning on the road, winning SEC games on the road, beating top-10 teams.”

Texas A&M beat a top-10 ranked team on the road for the first time since 2014 when the Aggies outlasted then-No. 8 Notre Dame, 41-40, on Sept. 13. Last week’s 45-42 victory at Arkansas marked the Aggies’ first SEC road win since the 2021 season, snapping a 10-game streak.

“It’s just good to see the program continuing to move in the right direction,” Elko said.

The Aggies’ losing streak at Tiger Stadium stands at six games, all played since the A&M joined the SEC in 2012.

In hindsight, beating the Fighting Irish last month might have been more difficult than what awaits the Aggies in Death Valley.

Notre Dame is now ranked 12th in the AP Top 25 poll, thanks to a five-game winning streak. LSU is coming off its second loss in three games, falling at Vanderbilt last week for the first time since 1990.

That loss left LSU fans ranting on the radio and social media about fourth-year coach Brian Kelly, whose team was widely seen as a College Football Playoff contender after spending big on player transfers and welcoming back senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

“I recognize everybody’s angst. My meal doesn’t taste good. I’m not in a great mood,” Kelly said. “The guys are angry and they’re frustrated. We’ve got to turn that into allowing them to go and play this game fast and free and physical — and do that when it matters most.”

If LSU wants to salvage dwindling hopes of being one of 12 teams in the CFP, winning this weekend could be the springboard the Tigers need.

“We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country,” Kelly said. “We believe we can win.”

Defense on notice

Elko was not pleased with his team’s defensive performance against Arkansas. The Aggies allowed 268 yards rushing and 527 total yards, both season highs.

So, for the first time all season, he did not name any defensive players of the week.

“If we don’t fix our own issues, we won’t stop anybody,” Elko said. “That was the message that was delivered very clearly to our defense.”

Safety Dalton Brooks was asked how the defense received Elko’s message.

“It wasn’t a bad reaction by anybody,” he said. “We knew what we did. We knew how the game went. It wasn’t our best game.”

Banged-up Bengals

It was unclear this week whether LSU preseason All-America linebacker Whit Weeks would be available to play against a potent A&M attack led by dynamic QB Marcel Reed.

Weeks, who missed last week’s loss at Vanderbilt with an ankle injury, was listed as doubtful in a midweek injury report.

Reed also might not have to contend with LSU defensive tackle Bernard Gooden, who was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury that also sidelined him last week.

Edge rusher Jimari Butler (ankle), who also sat out at Vanderbilt, is probable this week.

Meanwhile, LSU left tackle Tyree Adams is expected to miss his first game this season after starting the first seven.

Kelly said he expected DJ Chester, who filled in for Adams at Vanderbilt, to start this week.

Chester is “our most experienced guy,” Kelly said. “I have confidence that he can go out there and do the job.”

Taking over

Rueben Owens II had 14 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns in his first game as Texas A&M’s primary ball carrier last week after Le’Veon Moss sustained an ankle injury against Florida that sidelined him indefinitely.

Owens, who had touchdown runs of 12 and 14 yards in the second half against Arkansas, has 396 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season.

“He’s getting more and more comfortable with what we’re asking him to do in the run game with the run lines and the run angles,” Elko said. “You saw him have a big pickup in pass protection on Saturday. I just think he continues to develop every week and to be more of more of a complete back.”

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in College Station, Texas, contributed to this report.

