No. 3 Oregon hosts No. 7 Indiana

No. 7 Indiana (5-0) at No. 3 Oregon (5-0), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 7 Indiana (5-0) at No. 3 Oregon (5-0), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon by 7.5. Against the spread: Oregon 3-2, Indiana 3-2.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 503.8 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 264.4 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 239.4 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 46.6 points per game (6th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 238.2 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 123.4 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 114.8 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 12.2 points per game (6th)

Indiana Offense

Overall: 538.2 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 270.4 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 267.8 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 47.8 points per game (4th)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 221.4 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 133.4 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 88 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 9.6 points per game (3rd)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Oregon ranks 19th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 30.3% of third downs. Indiana ranks 7th, conceding on 23.8% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Oregon ranks 16th in the FBS at +5, and Indiana ranks 10th at +6.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Oregon is 4th in the FBS averaging 27.6 penalty yards per game, and Indiana ranks 7th with a 30-yard average.

Indiana ranks 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Oregon’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Indiana is 3rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:55.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 1,210 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT, 74.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dierre Hill Jr., 270 yards on 26 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dakorien Moore, 296 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 1,208 yards, 16 TDs, 1 INT, 73 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 351 yards on 65 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 432 yards on 23 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Oregon beat Penn State 30-24 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Dante Moore passed for 248 yards on 29-of-39 attempts (74.4%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards. Hill had 82 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown. Dakorien Moore recorded 89 yards on seven catches.

Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Mendoza passed for 233 yards on 13-of-23 attempts (56.5%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 26 yards. Hemby had 86 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for five yards. Elijah Sarratt had six receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Oregon plays at Rutgers on Oct. 18. Indiana hosts Michigan State on Oct. 18.

