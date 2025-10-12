No. 3 Indiana squares off against Michigan State in Big Ten play

Michigan State (3-3) at No. 3 Indiana (6-0), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Peacock Key stats…

Michigan State (3-3) at No. 3 Indiana (6-0), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Peacock

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 502.8 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 261.2 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 241.7 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 44.8 points per game (4th)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 229.0 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 142.2 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 86.8 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 11.3 points per game (4th)

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 331.7 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 200.5 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 131.2 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (59th)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 369.2 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 238.0 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 131.2 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (121st)

Michigan State is 115th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.2% of the time. Indiana ranks 9th on offense, converting on 54.1% of third downs.

Michigan State is 99th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Indiana’s 5th-ranked +7 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Indiana ranks 4th in the FBS averaging 32.5 penalty yards per game, and Michigan State ranks 17th with a 36.2-yard average.

Michigan State is 101st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.3% of trips. Indiana’s red zone offense ranks 39th, scoring on 91.2% of red zone opportunities.

Michigan State is 59th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:24, compared to Indiana’s 3rd-ranked average of 34:38.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 1,423 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 71.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 421 yards on 84 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Sarratt, 509 yards on 38 catches, 7 TDs

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 1,019 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 383 yards on 87 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omari Kelly, 347 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Indiana beat Oregon 30-20 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Mendoza led Indiana with 215 yards on 20-of-31 passing (64.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 31 yards. Hemby had 70 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 25 yards. Sarratt recorded 121 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Michigan State fell to UCLA 38-13 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Alessio Milivojevic threw for 100 yards on 8-of-18 attempts (44.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Frazier carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards. Nick Marsh recorded 77 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Indiana hosts UCLA on Oct. 25. Michigan State hosts Michigan on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.