No. 3 Indiana and UCLA meet in Big Ten action

UCLA (3-4) at No. 3 Indiana (7-0), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Indiana…

UCLA (3-4) at No. 3 Indiana (7-0), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 497.3 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 271.3 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 226 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 43.9 points per game (4th)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 248.7 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 163.7 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 85 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 11.6 points per game (4th)

UCLA Offense

Overall: 364.6 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 193.6 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 171 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (104th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 364.9 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 178.9 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 186 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (93rd)

Indiana is 5th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 25.3% of the time. UCLA ranks 70th on offense, converting on 40% of third downs.

UCLA is 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Indiana’s 10th-ranked +7 margin.

UCLA ranks 129th in the FBS averaging 73.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Indiana’s 4th-ranked 28.6 per-game average.

UCLA is 12th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 95.7% of trips.

UCLA is 62nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:14, compared to Indiana’s 6th-ranked average of 33:47.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 1,755 yards, 21 TDs, 2 INTs, 73.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaelon Black, 439 yards on 72 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 605 yards on 38 catches, 7 TDs

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 1,355 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 360 yards on 74 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 369 yards on 30 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Indiana won 38-13 over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 18. Mendoza threw for 332 yards on 24-of-28 attempts (85.7%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Black carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards and scored one touchdown. Cooper had eight receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown.

UCLA won 20-17 over Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 18. Iamaleava threw for 221 yards on 21-of-35 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 25 yards. Anthony Frias II had 97 rushing yards on four carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had six receptions for 102 yards.

Next game

Indiana plays at Maryland on Nov. 1. UCLA hosts No. 25 Nebraska on Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.