No. 25 Florida State hosts Pittsburgh in ACC play

Pittsburgh (3-2) at No. 25 Florida State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Florida State by 10.5. Against the spread: Florida State 2-2, Pittsburgh 3-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Florida State Offense

Overall: 560.8 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 265.4 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 295.4 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 46.8 points per game (5th)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 304.4 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 195.8 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 108.6 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (46th)

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 423 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 307 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 116 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 41 points per game (12th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 293.4 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 227.2 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 66.2 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (37th)

Pittsburgh is 92nd in third down percentage, converting 37.3% of the time. Florida State ranks 39th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.3%.

Pittsburgh is 105th in the FBS averaging 64.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida State’s 38th-ranked 45.6 per-game average.

Pittsburgh ranks 115th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.8% of trips. Florida State’s red zone offense ranks 32nd, scoring on 92.6% of red zone opportunities.

Pittsburgh is 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:20, compared to Florida State’s 54th-ranked average of 30:54.

Team leaders

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 1,120 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk, 281 yards on 53 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 433 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Pittsburgh

Passing: Eli Holstein, 1,058 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Juelz Goff, 175 yards on 45 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 360 yards on 19 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Florida State fell 28-22 to Miami (FL) on Saturday, Oct. 4. Castellanos led Florida State with 272 yards on 25-of-45 passing (55.6%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards. Sawchuk had 47 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding three receptions for 25 yards. Robinson had six receptions for 87 yards.

Pittsburgh defeated Boston College 48-7 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Mason Heintschel led Pittsburgh with 323 yards on 30-of-41 passing (73.2%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards. Ja’Kyrian Turner carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 32 yards. Kenny Johnson had nine receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Florida State plays at Stanford on Oct. 18. Pittsburgh plays at Syracuse on Oct. 18.

