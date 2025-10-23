No. 24 Arizona St hosts Houston as No. 11 BYU, No. 21 Cincy look to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference: Game of the week Houston (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) at…

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference:

Game of the week

Houston (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) at No. 24 Arizona State (5-2, 3-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State has won 10 home games in a row, its longest streak since 14 from 1980-82. Four of those wins have been against Top 25 teams. That includes last week against previously undefeated Texas Tech, the only team to beat Houston. Neither the Sun Devils or Cougars play Big 12 co-leaders No. 11 BYU or No. 21 Cincinnati, so this outcome could have Big 12 title game implications.

Sun Devils QB Sam Leavitt is 10-1 in his Big 12 starts, and 15-3 overall as ASU’s starter. Conner Weigman, the transfer from Texas A&M, last week in a win over Arizona became the first Houston quarterback since Kevin Kolb in 2003 to throw for three touchdowns without an interception and rush for at least 95 yards in a game. Weigman also ran for a score.

The undercards

— No. 11 BYU (7-0, 4-0) at Iowa State (5-2, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

BYU is coming off a win against Utah to remain the Big 12’s only undefeated team. QB Rocco Becht and the Cyclones are coming off an open date that followed back-to-back seven-point losses after a 5-0 start.

— Baylor (4-3, 2-2) at No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1, 4-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

This is already Cincinnati’s best season in the Big 12, surpassing its five wins last season. The Bearcats have a six-game winning streak since opening with a loss to Nebraska. Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson is the nation’s top passer (339.4 yards per game, 21 TDs), but threw three interceptions in the final 6 1/2 minutes of a 42-36 loss at TCU.

Impact players

— TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr took over as the Big 12 leader for total tackles at 64 (9.1 per game) after he had 16 in the win over Baylor. That is already 10 more than the former Cal transfer had in 13 games last season in his debut with the Horned Frogs.

— Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson has scored a touchdown in eight consecutive games. He is the Big 12 leader with 57 catches (8.1 per game), 628 yards receiving (89.7 ypg), and eight TD catches.

Inside the numbers

Kansas State (3-4, 2-2) plays at Kansas (4-3, 2-2) in the annual Sunflower Showdown. It will be the 123rd game in the series that dates to 1902. The Jayhawks have a 65-52-5 series lead. It is the most-played series among current Big 12 teams, and comes a week after the 121st meeting between Baylor and TCU in the most-played rivalry game in Texas. … Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey is the FBS leader with 10 1/2 sacks, and the Stanford transfer has eight of those in the Red Raiders’ four Big 12 games. … Eight conference games have been decided by three or fewer points.

