No. 23 Utah and Colorado meet in Big 12 action

Colorado (3-4) at No. 23 Utah (5-2), Oct. 25 at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 461.1 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 216.1 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 245.0 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (20th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 306.1 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 155.4 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 150.7 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 15.3 points per game (12th)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 361.3 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 218.0 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 143.3 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (88th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 404.9 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 216.9 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 188.0 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (64th)

Utah is 1st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 57.6% of the time.

Colorado is 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:32, compared to Utah’s 42nd-ranked average of 31:19.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 1,375 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Dampier, 442 yards on 80 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 482 yards on 46 catches, 3 TDs

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 1,156 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Welch, 277 yards on 62 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 371 yards on 20 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Utah was defeated by BYU 24-21 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Dampier threw for 244 yards on 20-of-36 attempts (55.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 64 yards. Daniel Bray carried the ball 10 times for 121 yards and scored one touchdown. Davis put up 66 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Colorado won 24-17 over Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Salter led Colorado with 255 yards on 16-of-25 passing (64.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 57 yards. Dallan Hayden had 58 rushing yards on 12 carries. Joseph Williams had eight receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Utah hosts No. 24 Cincinnati on Nov. 1. Colorado hosts Arizona on Nov. 1.

