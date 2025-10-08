No. 22 Iowa State takes on Colorado in Big 12 play

No. 22 Iowa State (5-1) at Colorado (2-4), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

No. 22 Iowa State (5-1) at Colorado (2-4), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa State by 3. Against the spread: Iowa State 3-2-1, Colorado 3-3.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 399.3 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 248.3 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 151 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (56th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 337 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 195.2 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 141.8 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 18.2 points per game (31st)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 355.7 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 211.8 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 143.8 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (89th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 398.8 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 218.8 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 180 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (75th)

Colorado is 103rd in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Iowa State’s 25th-ranked +4 margin.

Iowa State is 5th in the FBS averaging 28.8 penalty yards per game.

Iowa State is 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Colorado’s red zone defense ranks 54th at 81.8%.

Colorado is 104th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:17, compared to Iowa State’s 36th-ranked average of 31:34.

Team leaders

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 1,417 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 348 yards on 79 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 321 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 901 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Welch, 250 yards on 52 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 289 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Iowa State was beaten by Cincinnati 38-30 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Becht led Iowa State with 314 yards on 30-of-48 passing (62.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 17 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Abu Sama III carried the ball 18 times for 96 yards, adding two receptions for eight yards. Eskildsen had eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado fell 35-21 to TCU on Saturday, Oct. 4. Salter passed for 217 yards on 18-of-29 attempts (62.1%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 11 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dallan Hayden had 61 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for 10 yards. Miller recorded 89 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Iowa State hosts No. 18 BYU on Oct. 25. Colorado plays at Utah on Oct. 25.

