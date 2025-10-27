No. 22 Houston hosts West Virginia in Big 12 play

West Virginia (2-6) at No. 22 Houston (7-1), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

West Virginia (2-6) at No. 22 Houston (7-1), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Houston by 14.5. Against the spread: Houston 6-2, West Virginia 4-4.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Houston Offense

Overall: 381.3 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 210.0 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 171.3 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (70th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 330.8 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 210.4 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 120.4 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 18.6 points per game (21st)

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 352.6 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 176.5 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 176.1 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (115th)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 407.3 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 247.1 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 160.1 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (105th)

West Virginia ranks 133rd in third down percentage, converting 28.4% of the time. Houston ranks 35th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.7%.

Houston ranks 22nd in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Houston is 19th in FBS, scoring on 92.6% of red zone trips. West Virginia’s red zone offense ranks 10th at 95.0%.

West Virginia ranks 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:18, compared to Houston’s 40th-ranked average of 31:04.

Team leaders

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 1,581 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 586 yards on 135 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 535 yards on 30 catches, 4 TDs

West Virginia

Passing: Nicco Marchiol, 720 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Khalil Wilkins, 243 yards on 54 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 419 yards on 27 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Houston beat Arizona State 24-16 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Weigman threw for 201 yards on 17-of-22 attempts (77.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 111 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Connors had 48 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding two receptions for 17 yards. Tanner Koziol recorded 100 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

West Virginia fell to TCU 23-17 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 301 yards on 28-of-41 attempts (68.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Diore Hubbard carried the ball 14 times for 32 yards, adding three receptions for 32 yards. Vaughn put up 85 yards on six catches.

Next game

Houston plays at UCF on Nov. 7. West Virginia hosts Colorado on Nov. 8.

