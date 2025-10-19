No. 2 Miami (FL) and Stanford meet in ACC play

Stanford (3-4) at No. 2 Miami (FL) (5-1), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

Stanford (3-4) at No. 2 Miami (FL) (5-1), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 409.8 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 265.3 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 144.5 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (45th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 291.5 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 198.8 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 92.7 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 15.3 points per game (12th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 326.3 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 229.4 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 96.9 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (121st)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 422 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 304.7 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 117.3 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (94th)

Stanford is 118th in third down percentage, converting 33.7% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 13th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 29.3%.

Stanford ranks 109th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Miami (FL)’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

Miami (FL) is 12th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 95.7% of trips.

Miami (FL) is 19th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:17.

Team leaders

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 1,484 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 72.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 446 yards on 86 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 510 yards on 38 catches, 3 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,535 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 58.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 425 yards on 99 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: CJ Williams, 465 yards on 39 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Miami (FL) fell 24-21 to Louisville on Friday, Oct. 17. Beck threw for 271 yards on 25-of-35 attempts (71.4%) with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Fletcher had 18 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown. Toney had nine receptions for 135 yards. He also had two carries for 14 yards and one touchdown.

Stanford defeated Florida State 20-13 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Gulbranson passed for 90 yards on 6-of-13 attempts (46.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. Cole Tabb carried the ball 28 times for 107 yards and scored one touchdown. Sam Roush had six receptions for 63 yards.

Next game

Miami (FL) plays at SMU on Nov. 1. Stanford hosts Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

