No. 18 Virginia plays Washington State

Washington State (3-3) at No. 18 Virginia (5-1), Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 489.2 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 271.7 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 217.5 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 43.0 points per game (8th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 358.5 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 240.0 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 118.5 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (67th)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 313.0 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 226.7 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 86.3 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (114th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 348.3 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 192.0 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 156.3 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (97th)

Virginia is 14th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 28.8% of the time. Washington State ranks 98th on offense, converting on 36.7% of third downs.

Washington State is 119th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Virginia’s 47th-ranked +2 margin.

Virginia is 102nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.5% of trips. Washington State’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Virginia is 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:00.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 1,428 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.9 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 465 yards on 91 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 384 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 756 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 244 yards on 48 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tony Freeman, 302 yards on 30 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Virginia won 30-27 over Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 4. Morris led Virginia with 149 yards on 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Taylor had 68 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding six receptions for 29 yards. Cameron Ross had four receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Washington State fell 24-21 to Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 11. Eckhaus led Washington State with 218 yards on 24-of-31 passing (77.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Vorhees had 88 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards. Freeman had nine receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia plays at North Carolina on Oct. 25. Washington State hosts Toledo on Oct. 25.

