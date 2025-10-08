No. 18 BYU takes on Arizona in Big 12 play

No. 18 BYU (5-0) at Arizona (4-1), Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: BYU…

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: BYU by 2.5. Against the spread: BYU 3-2, Arizona 3-1.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 451.8 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 217.8 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 234 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 38.4 points per game (21st)

BYU Defense

Overall: 239.6 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 147.4 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 92.2 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 12.2 points per game (6th)

Arizona Offense

Overall: 430 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 286.2 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 143.8 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (49th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 244.8 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 147.2 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 97.6 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (19th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. BYU ranks 18th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 29.7% of third downs. Arizona ranks 10th, conceding on 25.7% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. BYU ranks 16th in the FBS at +5, and Arizona ranks 25th at +4.

BYU is 19th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 75% of red zone trips.

BYU is 10th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:08.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 1,048 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 68.7 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 490 yards on 76 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 395 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 1,341 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 382 yards on 64 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayin Whatley, 316 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

BYU won 38-24 over West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 3. Bachmeier threw for 351 yards on 18-of-25 attempts (72.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Martin carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 21 yards. Roberts had four receptions for 161 yards.

Arizona defeated Oklahoma State 41-13 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Fifita threw for 376 yards on 28-of-38 attempts (73.7%) with five touchdowns and one interception. Mahdi had 34 rushing yards on 14 carries. Luke Wysong had five receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

BYU hosts Utah on Oct. 18. Arizona plays at Houston on Oct. 18.

