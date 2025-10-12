No. 17 Vanderbilt hosts No. 10 LSU

No. 10 LSU (5-1) at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ABC Key…

No. 10 LSU (5-1) at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 467.5 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 258.8 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 208.7 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 43.2 points per game (7th)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 313.3 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 222.7 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 90.7 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (36th)

LSU Offense

Overall: 373.2 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 258.2 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 115.0 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (86th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 297.0 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 194.5 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 102.5 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 11.8 points per game (5th)

Vanderbilt ranks 2nd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 57.9% of the time.

Vanderbilt is 115th in the FBS with 68.0 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 1,409 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 71.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Pavia, 352 yards on 60 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 323 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,411 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 283 yards on 67 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Anderson, 305 yards on 23 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Vanderbilt was defeated by Alabama 30-14 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Pavia threw for 198 yards on 21-of-35 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards. Sedrick Alexander carried the ball four times for 76 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown. Junior Sherrill put up 49 yards on six catches.

LSU won 20-10 over South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 11. Nussmeier led LSU with 254 yards on 20-of-33 passing (60.6%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 30 yards. Durham had 70 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for 17 yards. Trey’Dez Green had eight receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Vanderbilt hosts No. 16 Missouri on Oct. 25. LSU hosts No. 4 Texas A&M on Oct. 25.

