No. 15 Virginia visits Cal in ACC play

No. 15 Virginia (7-1) at Cal (5-3), Nov. 1 at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Virginia by 4. Against the spread: Virginia 5-3, Cal 3-5.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 436.9 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 251.1 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 185.8 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 37.1 points per game (17th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 353.8 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 228.9 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 124.9 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (52nd)

Cal Offense

Overall: 341.1 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 252.8 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 88.4 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (88th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 342.8 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 191.3 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (71st)

Cal ranks 81st in third down percentage, converting 38.9% of the time. Virginia ranks 9th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 29.0%.

Virginia ranks 18th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Cal ranks 92nd in the FBS averaging 59.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia’s 42nd-ranked 47.9 per-game average.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 1,807 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 581 yards on 129 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 477 yards on 32 catches, 4 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,974 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 575 yards on 136 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jacob De Jesus, 484 yards on 54 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Virginia won 17-16 over North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 25. Morris led Virginia with 200 yards on 20-of-35 passing (57.1%) for one touchdown and one interception. Taylor had 69 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 11 yards. Jahmal Edrine put up 75 yards on six catches.

Cal fell 42-34 to Virginia Tech on Friday, Oct. 24. Sagapolutele passed for 286 yards on 24-of-39 attempts (61.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Raphael carried the ball 20 times for 71 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding three receptions for 16 yards. De Jesus had eight receptions for 86 yards.

Next game

Virginia hosts Wake Forest on Nov. 8. Cal plays at No. 16 Louisville on Nov. 8.

