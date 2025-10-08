No. 15 Michigan visits USC in Big Ten matchup

No. 15 Michigan (4-1) at USC (4-1), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: USC…

No. 15 Michigan (4-1) at USC (4-1), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: USC by 2.5. Against the spread: USC 2-3, Michigan 2-3.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 565 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 338 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 227 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 48.4 points per game (3rd)

USC Defense

Overall: 359.4 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 251 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 108.4 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (64th)

Michigan Offense

Overall: 438.4 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 200.6 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 237.8 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (50th)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 283.4 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 206.4 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 77 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 16.2 points per game (22nd)

USC is 7th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 56.4% of the time.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. USC is 25th in the FBS at +4, and Michigan ranks 10th at +6.

USC is 123rd in the FBS averaging 74.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Michigan’s 19th-ranked 38.2 per-game average.

Michigan is 76th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.2% of trips. USC’s red zone defense ranks 2nd at 50%.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 1,587 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Waymond Jordan, 537 yards on 77 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 589 yards on 35 catches, 5 TDs

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 1,003 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 59.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 654 yards on 85 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Donaven McCulley, 309 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

USC fell to Illinois 34-32 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Maiava led USC with 364 yards on 30-of-43 passing (69.8%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Jordan had 94 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Lemon put up 151 yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns.

Michigan won 24-10 over Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 4. Underwood led Michigan with 270 yards on 19-of-28 passing (67.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Haynes carried the ball 19 times for 117 yards and scored two touchdowns. McCulley recorded 112 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

USC plays at No. 16 Notre Dame on Oct. 18. Michigan hosts Washington on Oct. 18.

