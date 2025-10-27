No. 13 Texas Tech and Kansas State meet in Big 12 play

No. 13 Texas Tech (7-1) at Kansas State (4-4), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 13 Texas Tech (7-1) at Kansas State (4-4), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas Tech by 7. Against the spread: Texas Tech 7-1, Kansas State 4-4.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 499.4 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 300.1 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 199.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 43.6 points per game (4th)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 264.8 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 196.6 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 68.1 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 12.4 points per game (4th)

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 366.5 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 223.4 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 143.1 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (53rd)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 368.9 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 220.4 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 148.5 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (83rd)

Kansas State ranks 91st in third down percentage, converting 37.5% of the time. Texas Tech ranks 13th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 30.2%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Texas Tech is 22nd in the FBS at +5, and Kansas State ranks 6th at +9.

Texas Tech is 103rd in the FBS averaging 63.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 7th-ranked 33.0 per-game average.

Kansas State is 20th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 92.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 1,501 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 68.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 680 yards on 113 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 511 yards on 34 catches, 2 TDs

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 1,787 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 382 yards on 95 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 577 yards on 36 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech beat Oklahoma State 42-0 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Mitch Griffis led Texas Tech with 172 yards on 9-of-13 passing (69.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for -7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dickey carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Douglas had five receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas State defeated Kansas 42-17 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Johnson passed for 231 yards on 11-of-17 attempts (64.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 17 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jackson had 69 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding two receptions for one yard. Brown had four receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Texas Tech hosts No. 10 BYU on Nov. 8. Kansas State plays at Oklahoma State on Nov. 15.

