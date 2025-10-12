No. 13 Notre Dame hosts No. 20 USC

No. 20 USC (5-1) at No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2), Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds…

No. 20 USC (5-1) at No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2), Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Notre Dame by 10. Against the spread: Notre Dame 3-3, USC 3-3.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 465.5 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 292.8 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 172.7 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (14th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 350.7 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 245.3 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 105.3 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (47th)

USC Offense

Overall: 552.3 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 325.8 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 226.5 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 45.5 points per game (3rd)

USC Defense

Overall: 352.2 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 243.7 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 108.5 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (51st)

Notre Dame is 60th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 36.5% of the time. USC ranks 5th on offense, converting on 55.2% of third downs.

Notre Dame ranks 8th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

USC is 112th in the FBS averaging 67.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Notre Dame’s 52nd-ranked 50 per-game average.

Notre Dame is 78th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 85.7% of trips. USC’s red zone offense ranks 25th, scoring on 93.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 1,622 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 530 yards on 100 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Faison, 376 yards on 29 catches, 2 TDs

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 1,852 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 71.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Waymond Jordan, 576 yards on 88 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 682 yards on 44 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Notre Dame won 36-7 over North Carolina State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Carr led Notre Dame with 342 yards on 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Love had 86 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Eli Raridon had seven receptions for 109 yards.

USC won 31-13 over Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 11. Maiava led USC with 265 yards on 25-of-32 passing (78.1%) for two touchdowns and one interception. King Miller had 158 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Lemon put up 93 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Notre Dame plays at Boston College on Nov. 1. USC plays at No. 25 Nebraska on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.