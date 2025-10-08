No. 13 Georgia Tech’s unblemished record is on the line at home against Virginia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — A bye week gave No. 13 Georgia Tech time to place perspective on its first 5-0 start…

ATLANTA (AP) — A bye week gave No. 13 Georgia Tech time to place perspective on its first 5-0 start since 2014 as the Yellow Jackets prepare to play Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Coach Brent Key says the message to his players is to protect their status as one of only two unbeaten teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. No. 2 Miami also is 5-0.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s an exciting time and I want the guys to be excited but also to understand that this part of the season is to protect what we’ve already done,” Key said Tuesday. “We put a lot into that and you have to protect that. It’s not easy and it doesn’t just come with having talent and it doesn’t just come with believing you’re going to win.”

Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) rallied for a 30-29 overtime win at Wake Forest on Sept. 27. The Yellow Jackets rallied after trailing by 17 in the third quarter.

Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1) has won two of three games under interim coach Philip Montgomery after an 0-3 start led to the firing of fourth-year coach Brent Pry.

In a similar situation in 2022, Key was named Georgia Tech’s interim coach after a 1-3 start cost Geoff Collins his job. Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 finish and was named the permanent coach.

“What happened three years ago has no bearing on this game, but I understand it happened here three years ago and we were able to rally the team together and they played with a chip on their shoulder,” Key said. “That’s what we expect this Saturday.”

Virginia Tech will be making its second visit to Atlanta this season after opening with a 24-11 loss to then-No. 13 South Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 31.

Georgia Tech has been powered by the dual-threat talents of quarterback Haynes King, who has rushed for seven touchdowns and passed for three scores. King accounted for three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, against Wake Forest. It was his school-record 13th game of running and passing for scores.

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said King has taken advantage of opportunities as defenses continue to focus on running back Jamal Haynes, forcing the quarterback to run. Haynes had 10 carries for only 21 yards against Wake Forest.

Faulkner said he expects Haynes to be recharged following the bye week.

“Jamal is a guy that we have to get going for us to be explosive and we know that,” Faulkner said, adding the bye week “comes at a great time. I think he was a little … banged up last week going into the game. Just not banged up, tired. He’s had a lot of carries … and we know that he’s better when he’s fresh.”

Haynes has 311 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia Tech does not play a game against a team currently ranked in the AP Top 25 before facing Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 28. The Yellow Jackets have an open path to a spot in the College Football Playoff, but Key cautioned his players they must take advantage of their opportunity.

“I talked to the team after practice and told them probably the most common thing in all of college and professional sports are super talented teams that don’t have any trophies and great players that don’t have any rings,” Key said.

“It takes a lot more than talent and expectation to really go out and gather rings and trophies.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.