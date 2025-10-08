No. 13 Georgia Tech squares off against Virginia Tech in ACC play

Virginia Tech (2-4) at No. 13 Georgia Tech (5-0), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

Virginia Tech (2-4) at No. 13 Georgia Tech (5-0), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia Tech by 14.5. Against the spread: Georgia Tech 3-2, Virginia Tech 1-5.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 476 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 244 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 232 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (25th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 356.6 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 190.4 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 166.2 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (50th)

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 357.8 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 202.7 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 155.2 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (97th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 355.2 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 225.2 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 130 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (99th)

Georgia Tech is 113th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin.

Virginia Tech is 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Georgia Tech’s red zone offense ranks 19th, scoring on 95% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 758 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 380 yards on 73 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Isiah Canion, 224 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,216 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Terion Stewart, 301 yards on 35 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Donavon Greene, 267 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest 30-29 on Saturday, Sept. 27. King led Georgia Tech with 243 yards on 28-of-42 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 106 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Malachi Hosley carried the ball eight times for 36 yards, adding two receptions for seven yards. Eric Rivers recorded 77 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Virginia Tech lost 30-23 to Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 4. Drones passed for 111 yards on 14-of-28 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 36 yards. Stewart had 62 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for four yards. Greene had four receptions for 52 yards.

Next game

Georgia Tech plays at Duke on Oct. 18. Virginia Tech hosts California on Oct. 24.

