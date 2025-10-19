No. 11 Tennessee visits Kentucky in SEC matchup

No. 11 Tennessee (5-2) at Kentucky (2-4), Oct. 25 at 7:45 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats…

No. 11 Tennessee (5-2) at Kentucky (2-4), Oct. 25 at 7:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 342.2 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 186.5 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 155.7 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (103rd)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 365 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 229.2 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 135.8 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (82nd)

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 511 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 310.7 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 200.3 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 44.1 points per game (2nd)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 390.9 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 257.9 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 133 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (110th)

Kentucky is 92nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.4% of the time. Tennessee ranks 24th on offense, converting on 47.1% of third downs.

Kentucky ranks 101st in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Tennessee’s 46th-ranked +2 margin.

Tennessee ranks 105th in the FBS averaging 63.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Kentucky’s 25th-ranked 41.7 per-game average.

Tennessee ranks 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Tennessee ranks 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:07, compared to Kentucky’s 37th-ranked average of 31:25.

Team leaders

Kentucky

Passing: Cutter Boley, 885 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Seth McGowan, 476 yards on 93 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Kendrick Law, 199 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 1,948 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.6 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 604 yards on 77 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 602 yards on 39 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Kentucky was beaten by Texas 16-13 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Boley led Kentucky with 258 yards on 31-of-39 passing (79.5%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown. McGowan carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards, adding seven receptions for 68 yards. Hardley Gilmore IV recorded 34 yards on four catches.

Tennessee fell 37-20 to Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 18. Aguilar passed for 268 yards on 28-of-44 attempts (63.6%) with one touchdown and one interception. Bishop carried the ball 14 times for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns. Braylon Staley had 10 receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Kentucky plays at Auburn on Nov. 1. Tennessee hosts No. 14 Oklahoma on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.