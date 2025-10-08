No. 11 LSU and South Carolina meet in SEC action

South Carolina (3-2) at No. 11 LSU (4-1), Oct. 11 at 7:45 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

South Carolina (3-2) at No. 11 LSU (4-1), Oct. 11 at 7:45 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: LSU by 9.5. Against the spread: LSU 2-3, South Carolina 3-2.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

LSU Offense

Overall: 363.8 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 259 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 104.8 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (81st)

LSU Defense

Overall: 293 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 208.6 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 84.4 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 12.2 points per game (6th)

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 308.6 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 208.8 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 99.8 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (92nd)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 323.4 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 180.2 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 143.2 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (33rd)

LSU ranks 20th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 30.4% of the time. South Carolina ranks 105th on offense, converting on 35.5% of third downs.

South Carolina is 16th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

South Carolina ranks 117th in the FBS with 69.4 penalty yards per game.

South Carolina is 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. LSU’s red zone defense ranks 38th at 80%.

South Carolina is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:12, compared to LSU’s 34th-ranked average of 31:44.

Team leaders

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,157 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 213 yards on 52 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Anderson, 305 yards on 23 catches, 0 TDs

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 886 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 163 yards on 41 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Vandrevius Jacobs, 323 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

LSU fell 24-19 to Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 27. Nussmeier led LSU with 197 yards on 21-of-34 passing (61.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. Harlem Berry carried the ball seven times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards. Zavion Thomas recorded 63 yards on three catches.

South Carolina defeated Kentucky 35-13 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Sellers threw for 153 yards on 11-of-14 attempts (78.6%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 81 yards. Matthew Fuller had 48 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Jacobs put up 108 yards on five catches.

Next game

LSU plays at No. 20 Vanderbilt on Oct. 18. South Carolina hosts No. 6 Oklahoma on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.