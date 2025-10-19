No. 10 LSU hosts No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 4 Texas A&M (7-0) at No. 10 LSU (5-2), Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ABC…

No. 4 Texas A&M (7-0) at No. 10 LSU (5-2), Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

LSU Offense

Overall: 366.3 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 253.4 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 112.9 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (86th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 311.6 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 189.6 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 14.6 points per game (9th)

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 464 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 267.3 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 196.7 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 36.1 points per game (27th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 327.7 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 200.9 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 126.9 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (62nd)

LSU is 54th in third down percentage, converting 42% of the time. Texas A&M ranks 2nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 22.7%.

Texas A&M ranks 116th in the FBS with 67.4 penalty yards per game.

Texas A&M ranks 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

LSU ranks 68th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:03, compared to Texas A&M’s 15th-ranked average of 32:28.

Team leaders

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,636 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 342 yards on 74 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Anderson, 323 yards on 24 catches, 0 TDs

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 1,770 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens, 396 yards on 70 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Mario Craver, 668 yards on 35 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

LSU lost 31-24 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 18. Nussmeier led LSU with 225 yards on 19-of-28 passing (67.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Durham had 59 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for two yards. Zavion Thomas put up 75 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Texas A&M won 45-42 over Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 18. Reed passed for 280 yards on 23-of-32 attempts (71.9%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 55 yards and one rushing touchdown. Owens had 69 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 27 yards. Ashton Bethel-Roman had four receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

LSU plays at No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 8. Texas A&M plays at No. 16 Missouri on Nov. 8.

