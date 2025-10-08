No. 1 Ohio State visits No. 17 Illinois

No. 1 Ohio State (5-0) at No. 17 Illinois (5-1), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds…

No. 1 Ohio State (5-0) at No. 17 Illinois (5-1), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Ohio State by 14.5. Against the spread: Ohio State 4-1, Illinois 5-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 451.4 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 279.8 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 171.6 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 37.4 points per game (22nd)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 215.8 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 124.4 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 91.4 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 5 points per game (1st)

Illinois Offense

Overall: 397.8 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 267.2 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 130.7 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (25th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 387.8 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 252.3 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 135.5 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 24 points per game (72nd)

Ohio State is 2nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 20% of the time. Illinois ranks 85th on offense, converting on 38.5% of third downs.

Ohio State is 68th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Illinois’ 5th-ranked +7 margin.

Ohio State ranks 13th in the FBS averaging 35 penalty yards per game.

Illinois is 84th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.8% of trips. Ohio State’s red zone defense ranks 1st at 33.3%.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 1,313 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 80.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 360 yards on 48 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 463 yards on 35 catches, 6 TDs

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 1,573 yards, 12 TDs, 0 INTs, 73.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Ca’Lil Valentine, 323 yards on 61 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 569 yards on 32 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Ohio State beat Minnesota 42-3 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Sayin led Ohio State with 326 yards on 23-of-27 passing (85.2%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Carnell Tate recorded 183 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Illinois defeated Purdue 43-27 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Altmyer led Illinois with 390 yards on 19-of-22 passing (86.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Valentine had 95 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown. Beatty put up 186 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ohio State plays at Wisconsin on Oct. 18. Illinois plays at Washington on Oct. 25.

