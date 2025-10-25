Nicholls rolls past McNeese 31-7 behind Rodrigue and Brock Jr. to snap a 6-game losing streak

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ean Rodrigue threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, Miequle Brock Jr. added 104…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ean Rodrigue threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, Miequle Brock Jr. added 104 yards rushing and Nicolls beat McNeese 31-7 on Saturday night.

Rodrigue completed 12 of 20 passes for 161 yards and added 77 yards on 12 carries for Nicholls (2-6, 2-2 Southland Conference). He broke loose on a 34-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive, and his 69-yard touchdown pass to Karaaz Johnson capped the scoring with about 12 minutes to play.

Ty Marsh also had a 45-yard pick-6 for the Colonels, who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jake Strong threw a 20-yard touchdown pass up the middle to Logan Mauldin for McNeese (2-6, 1-3). Strong was 10-of-18 passing for 170 yards and threw two interceptions.

