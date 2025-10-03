New Mexico State scores 14 points in 54 seconds to help beat Sam Houston 37-10

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Logan Fife threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and New Mexico State…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Logan Fife threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and New Mexico State scored 14 fourth-quarter points in 54 seconds to help beat Sam Houston 37-10 on Thursday night.

New Mexico State (3-2, 1-1 Conference USA) improved to 3-0 at home this season, a mark the program has only reached twice since 1992. The Aggies are the program’s seventh team since 1975 to hold a winning percentage of .600 or better through the first five games of the season.

Kadarius Calloway scored on a 3-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive early in the fourth quarter to give New Mexico State a 20-10 lead. Sam Houston fumbled the ensuing kickoff and New Mexico State scored three plays later when Josiah Charles was left wide open in the end zone for a 4-yard grab and a 17-point lead.

Naeten Mitchell sealed it by returning an interception 71 yards for a touchdown.

Fife was 19 of 26 for 255 yards, with six receptions and 132 yards going to TK King.

Hunter Watson threw for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Sam Houston, which has started a season 0-5 for the second time in three seasons.

Sam Houston lost two fumbles after entering as the only Conference USA team without one this season.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.