New Mexico and Utah State meet in MWC action

Utah State (4-3) at New Mexico (4-3), Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 366.1 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 218.9 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 147.3 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (73rd)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 372.7 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 256.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 116.4 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (84th)

Utah State Offense

Overall: 428.4 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 265.6 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 162.9 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (37th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 449.3 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 269 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 180.3 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (119th)

Utah State ranks 132nd in third down percentage, converting 29.2% of the time.

New Mexico ranks 135th in the FBS with a -12 turnover margin, compared to Utah State’s 46th-ranked +2 margin.

Utah State is 72nd in the FBS averaging 56.6 penalty yards per game, compared to New Mexico’s 22nd-ranked 40.6 per-game average.

Utah State ranks 133rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.4% of trips. New Mexico’s red zone offense ranks 100th, scoring on 79.3% of red zone opportunities.

Utah State is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:25.

Team leaders

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 1,415 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 339 yards on 69 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Dorian Thomas, 404 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 1,644 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 466 yards on 75 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 546 yards on 34 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

New Mexico won 24-22 over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 18. Layne threw for 138 yards on 14-of-22 attempts (63.6%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 71 yards. Humphrey carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards and scored one touchdown. Thomas recorded 56 yards on five catches.

Utah State beat San Jose State 30-25 on Friday, Oct. 17. Barnes led Utah State with 326 yards on 22-of-31 passing (71.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 54 yards and one rushing touchdown. Davis carried the ball 10 times for 50 yards. Anthony Garcia recorded 121 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

New Mexico plays at UNLV on Nov. 1. Utah State hosts Nevada on Nov. 8.

