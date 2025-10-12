Nevada visits New Mexico in MWC matchup

Nevada (1-5) at New Mexico (3-3), Oct. 18 at 9:45 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

Nevada (1-5) at New Mexico (3-3), Oct. 18 at 9:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 369.2 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 232.3 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 136.8 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (66th)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 392.0 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 265.3 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 126.7 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (90th)

Nevada Offense

Overall: 309.5 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 149.0 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 160.5 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (133rd)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 379.0 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 229.7 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 149.3 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (99th)

New Mexico is 115th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.2% of third downs.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. New Mexico ranks 133rd in the FBS at -10, and Nevada ranks 135th at -11.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. New Mexico is 18th in the FBS averaging 36.5 penalty yards per game, and Nevada ranks 13th with a 35.2-yard average.

Nevada ranks 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 68.4% of trips. New Mexico’s red zone defense ranks 102nd at 89.5%.

Team leaders

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 1,277 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Damon Bankston, 307 yards on 52 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Keagan Johnson, 364 yards on 31 catches, 2 TDs

Nevada

Passing: Chubba Purdy, 494 yards, 1 TD, 8 INTs, 51.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Purdy, 292 yards on 60 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Marcus Bellon, 193 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Last game

New Mexico lost 41-25 to Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Layne threw for 115 yards on 7-of-17 attempts (41.2%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Bankston had 18 rushing yards on nine carries, adding two receptions for 52 yards. Dorian Thomas put up 61 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Nevada fell 44-10 to San Diego State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Carter Jones led Nevada with 177 yards on 16-of-32 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Caleb Ramseur had 35 rushing yards on eight carries. Jett Carpenter recorded 72 yards on three catches.

Next game

New Mexico hosts Utah State on Oct. 25. Nevada hosts Boise State on Oct. 24.

