Nevada hosts Boise State in MWC action

Boise State (5-2) at Nevada (1-6), Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Nevada Offense

Overall: 302 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 156.6 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 145.4 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (133rd)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 374.6 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 216.6 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 158 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (97th)

Boise State Offense

Overall: 478.6 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 273 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 205.6 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (20th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 351.7 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 190 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 161.7 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 26.1 points per game (83rd)

Nevada ranks 118th in third down percentage, converting 33.7% of the time. Boise State ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 35.1%.

Nevada ranks 131st in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Boise State’s 59th-ranked +1 margin.

Boise State is 117th in the FBS averaging 67.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Nevada’s 17th-ranked 38.9 per-game average.

Nevada ranks 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.9% of trips. Boise State’s red zone defense ranks 119th at 92.3%.

Nevada is 86th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:20, compared to Boise State’s 8th-ranked average of 33:12.

Team leaders

Nevada

Passing: Carter Jones, 500 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Ramseur, 310 yards on 70 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jett Carpenter, 198 yards on 18 catches, 0 TDs

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,823 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 695 yards on 86 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Chris Marshall, 440 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Nevada was beaten by New Mexico 24-22 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Jones passed for 202 yards on 23-of-29 attempts (79.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Ramseur carried the ball 14 times for 39 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 10 yards. Marshaun Brown put up 75 yards on seven catches.

Boise State defeated UNLV 56-31 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Madsen led Boise State with 253 yards on 14-of-23 passing (60.9%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 23 yards. Riley carried the ball 15 times for 201 yards and scored one touchdown. Marshall had three receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Nevada plays at Utah State on Nov. 8. Boise State hosts Fresno State on Nov. 1.

