Ness Davis runs for 158 yards and a TD to lead Duquesne to 37-0 rout over Mercyhurst

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Ness Davis ran for 158 yards and a touchdown to lead Duquesne to a 37-0 rout over Mercyhurst on Saturday night.

Davis had five carries for 28 yards that helped set up Tyler Riddell’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Joey Isabella on Duquesne’s opening drive. Davis then broke loose on a 59-yard touchdown on their next possession and the Dukes led 14-0 early in the first quarter.

Avery Morris returned a fumbled ball 35 yards into the end zone and Duquesne (5-3, 3-0 Northeast Conference) led 27-0 at halftime.

Riddell completed 6 of 13 passes for 79 yards for the Dukes, who racked up 439 yards of offense while holding Mercyhurst to 12 yards rushing and 118 overall.

Adam Urena was 10-of-29 passing for 83 yards for the Lakers (3-5, 2-1).

