NC State matches up against FCS Campbell

Campbell (1-4) at NC State (3-2), Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Extra Key stats…

Campbell (1-4) at NC State (3-2), Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 415.8 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 264.6 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 151.2 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (71st)

NC State Defense

Overall: 412.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 267.6 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 144.8 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (100th)

Campbell Offense

Overall: 360.4 yards per game (57th in FCS)

Passing: 242.0 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 118.4 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (54th)

Campbell Defense

Overall: 451.4 yards per game (104th in FCS)

Passing: 331.0 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 120.4 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 41.0 points per game (115th)

NC State ranks 125th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 48.1% of third downs.

Team leaders

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 1,323 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 72.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 570 yards on 96 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 338 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Campbell

Passing: Kamden Sixkiller, 1,098 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: JJ Cowan, 163 yards on 39 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Randall King, 333 yards on 28 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

NC State was defeated by Virginia Tech 23-21 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Bailey led NC State with 240 yards on 26-of-34 passing (76.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Smothers had 67 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding four receptions for 11 yards. Anderson recorded 65 yards on four catches.

Campbell fell 42-35 to Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 27. Sixkiller threw for 205 yards on 18-of-45 attempts (40.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 55 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Naieem Kearney carried the ball nine times for 46 yards, adding one reception for two yards. Trayjen Llanas-Wilcox had five receptions for 124 yards.

Next game

NC State plays at No. 21 Notre Dame on Oct. 11. Campbell plays at Hampton on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.