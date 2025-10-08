Navy visits Temple in AAC action

Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson (5) rushes downfield during an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in…

Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson (5) rushes downfield during an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. Tulane won 35-0. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher) Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson (5) rushes downfield during an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. Tulane won 35-0. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher) Navy (5-0) at Temple (3-2), Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Navy by 9.5. Against the spread: Navy 2-3, Temple 4-1.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Navy Offense

Overall: 490.4 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 173 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 317.4 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 37.4 points per game (22nd)

Navy Defense

Overall: 329.6 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 214 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 115.6 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (37th)

Temple Offense

Overall: 353.6 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 182 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 171.6 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (60th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 342 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 184 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 158 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (77th)

Temple is 56th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 36.2% of the time. Navy ranks 3rd on offense, converting on 58.6% of third downs.

Navy is 55th in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Temple’s 5th-ranked +7 margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Navy is 15th in FBS, scoring on 95.7% of red zone trips. Temple’s red zone offense ranks 23rd at 94.1%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Navy is 16th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:51, while Temple’s 20th-ranked average is 32:35.

Team leaders

Navy

Passing: Blake Horvath, 839 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 71.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Horvath, 485 yards on 79 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Eli Heidenreich, 413 yards on 20 catches, 4 TDs

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 805 yards, 12 TDs, 0 INTs, 59 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 349 yards on 66 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Peter Clarke, 229 yards on 12 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Navy won 34-31 over Air Force on Saturday, Oct. 4. Horvath led Navy with 339 yards on 20-of-26 passing (76.9%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 130 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jackson Gutierrez had 31 rushing yards on three carries, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Heidenreich had eight receptions for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

Temple won 27-21 over UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 4. Simon threw for 181 yards on 16-of-25 attempts (64.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 23 yards. Hunter Smith had 74 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 10 yards. Clarke recorded 82 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Navy hosts Florida Atlantic on Oct. 25. Temple plays at Charlotte on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.