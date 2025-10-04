Nate Bell runs for career-high 175 yards, Eastern Washington defeats Portland State 35-27

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Nate Bell rushed for a career-high 175 yards with a touchdown, and added 95 yards passing…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Nate Bell rushed for a career-high 175 yards with a touchdown, and added 95 yards passing and a score as Eastern Washington held off Portland State for a 35-27 win on Saturday night.

The Eagles (2-4, 1-1 Big Sky) responded to a late fourth-quarter fumble by grabbing an interception and then ran out the clock.

Kevin Allen III had 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns, with a 50-yard dash late in the third quarter standing as the game-winner.

Eastern Washington scored on three of its first five drives but had turnovers on the other two to keep Portland State in the game.

The Vikings (0-6, 0-2) were led by John-Keawe Sagapolutele, who threw for 302 yards on 28-of-45 passing, with one touchdown and one interception. Delon Thompson scored twice on the ground and had 60 yards rushing.

Eastern Washington leads the series 10-4, and snapped a two-game losing streak against Portland State.

