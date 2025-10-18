Nate Bell, Miles Williams team up for two touchdowns as Eastern Washington tops Idaho 21-14

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Nate Bell threw two touchdown passes to Miles Williams and Eastern Washington beat Idaho 21-14 on…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Nate Bell threw two touchdown passes to Miles Williams and Eastern Washington beat Idaho 21-14 on Saturday night.

Bell had a 9-yard touchdown toss to Williams with 44 seconds left in the first half for a 13-7 lead. It came three plays after an 18-yard punt by Cameron Pope gave Eastern Washington (3-4, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) the ball on the Vandals’ 32-yard line.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bell and Williams connected again for a 6-yard score and a 2-point pass by receiver Jaxon Branch was successful for a 21-7 advantage just 48 seconds into the fourth.

Nick Josifek covered half on an 80-yard drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Michael Graves to get Idaho (2-5, 0-3) within 21-14 with 2:30 left to play.

The Vandals got the ball back despite a failed onside kick but it came at their own 4 with 21 seconds remaining. The game ended on an illegal forward pass at the Idaho 26.

Jack Wagner connected with Marquawn McCraney for a 26-yard touchdown with 1:11 left in the first quarter and Idaho took a 7-3 lead.

Soren McKee kicked his second field goal — a 39-yarder — with 1:31 left in the second quarter to get Eastern Washington within a point.

Bell completed 18 of 31 passes for 177 yards with an interception and rushed for 134 yards on 23 carries.

Nosifek totaled 104 yards on 6-for-13 passing and Wagner completed 8 of 12 for 87 yards with an interception for Idaho, which has lost four straight. McCraney had seven receptions for 105 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.