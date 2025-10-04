Nate Anderson scores go-ahead touchdown with 2:14 remaining and Bucknell beats Richmond 33-28

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nate Anderson scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard reception with 2:14 remaining and Darius Day…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nate Anderson scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard reception with 2:14 remaining and Darius Day made an interception in the red zone to seal Bucknell’s 33-28 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Brandon Biagiarelli made the second of three Bucknell interceptions near midfield with four minutes left, and Anderson capped a seven-play, 49-yard drive with a catch over the middle in the end zone.

Richmond drove 50 yards to get into the red zone before Day intercepted a first-and-10 pass with 1:36 left to end it.

Ralph Rucker IV was 24 of 34 for 284 yards with a touchdown for Bucknell (4-2, 1-1 Patriot League). The Bison combined on 46 carries for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Cadden carried it eight times for 34 yards and two scores. Sam Milligan made 11 catches for 133 yards.

Ashten Snelsire threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns for Richmond (3-3, 0-2) but he was intercepted three times. Aziz Foster-Powell rushed for 108 yards on just eight carries. Isaiah Dawson had six catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

James Schlendorf recorded his career first interception for the Spiders.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.