Nankil throws 2 TD passes to Monach, Criter runs for 2 TDs, San Diego beats Davidson 40-28

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Dom Nankil passed for 288 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Cole Monach, Adam Criter ran for TDs of 24 and 8 yards, and San Diego beat Davidson 40-28 on Saturday.

Nankil completed 25 of 36 with an interception and Monach finished with six receptions for 113 yards. Criter had 73 yards rushing on 10 carries for San Diego (4-4, 2-2 Pioneer Football League).

Christopher Hall’s 37-yard kickoff return to near midfield set up a 23-yard field goal by Emiliano Salazar that gave San Diego the lead for good at 31-28 with 10:34 to play. After the Wildcats went three-and-out, Nankil threw a 30-yard TD pass to Monach on third-and-5 that made it a 10-point game with 4:44 remaining.

Evan Niemi sacked Coulter Cleland in the end zone for a safety that capped the scoring with 3:04 to play.

Cleland was 15-of-21 passing for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and Ivan Hoyt had seven receptions for 113 yards and a score. Mason Sheron ran for TDs of 8 and 5 yards in the third quarter.

Davidson (1-7, 0-4) has lost four in a row and five straight in conference play, dating to last season.

