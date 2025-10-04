Myers throws for 223 yards in Central Arkansas’ 23-17 win against Utah Tech

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Austin Myers passed for 223 yards and one touchdown, Landen Chambers rushed for 108 yards, and…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Austin Myers passed for 223 yards and one touchdown, Landen Chambers rushed for 108 yards, and Central Arkansas defeated Utah Tech 23-17 on Saturday.

Tyrell Pollard had the touchdown catch — a 21-yarder in the third quarter — and Chapman McKown scored on a 7-yard run in the second for the Bears (2-4, 1-1 United Athletic Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Caleb Jones was 3 for 3 on field goals.

After Utah Tech went ahead 17-10 early in the second half, Central Arkansas scored 13 unanswered points the rest of the way to secure the win.

Bronson Barben was 15-for-28 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns for the Trailblazers (1-5, 0-2), and Eric Olsen and Josh Rillos each had a touchdown catch.

Ashtyn Williams had 10 total tackles for Central Arkansas, Bradley Clark had one sack and Jacoby McQuiller had an interception.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.