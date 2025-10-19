MWC matchup features Wyoming squaring off against Colorado State

Colorado State (2-5) at Wyoming (3-4), Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats…

Colorado State (2-5) at Wyoming (3-4), Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 365.6 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 215.6 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 150.0 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (116th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 348.1 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 179.9 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 168.3 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (52nd)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 332.4 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 184.1 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 148.3 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (108th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 409.7 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 236.9 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 172.9 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (89th)

Wyoming is 109th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Colorado State’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

Wyoming ranks 114th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.5% of trips.

Colorado State ranks 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:28.

Team leaders

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 1,480 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Samuel Harris, 398 yards on 69 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 375 yards on 31 catches, 3 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: Jackson Brousseau, 741 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 61.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 429 yards on 83 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Armani Winfield, 261 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Wyoming lost 24-21 to Air Force on Saturday, Oct. 18. Anderson passed for 211 yards on 23-of-29 attempts (79.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. Harris had 83 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding four receptions for 42 yards. Jaylen Sargent had five receptions for 65 yards.

Colorado State fell to Hawaii 31-19 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Brousseau threw for 176 yards on 15-of-29 attempts (51.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Lloyd Avant had 50 rushing yards on eight carries. Keyonta Lanier had two receptions for 56 yards.

Next game

Wyoming plays at San Diego State on Nov. 1. Colorado State hosts UNLV on Nov. 8.

