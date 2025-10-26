MWC matchup features UNLV against New Mexico

New Mexico (5-3) at UNLV (6-1), Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. EDT. How to watch: MW Network Key stats UNLV…

New Mexico (5-3) at UNLV (6-1), Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

UNLV Offense

Overall: 447.1 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 238.7 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 208.4 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 37.1 points per game (17th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 461.1 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 256.4 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 204.7 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 33.4 points per game (125th)

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 371.3 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 214.4 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 156.9 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (66th)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 364.4 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 244.8 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 119.6 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (76th)

New Mexico ranks 109th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.1% of the time. UNLV ranks 31st on offense, converting on 45.9% of third downs.

New Mexico is 133rd in the FBS with a -11 turnover margin, compared to UNLV’s 3rd-ranked +10 margin.

UNLV is 133rd in the FBS averaging 76.9 penalty yards per game, compared to New Mexico’s 26th-ranked 43.6 per-game average.

Team leaders

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 1,618 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 615 yards on 83 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 528 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 1,598 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Damon Bankston, 410 yards on 71 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dorian Thomas, 423 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

UNLV was beaten by Boise State 56-31 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Colandrea led UNLV with 215 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 87 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jaylon Glover had 112 rushing yards on six carries, adding two receptions for 10 yards. DeAngelo Irvin Jr. recorded 90 yards on four catches.

New Mexico defeated Utah State 33-14 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Layne led New Mexico with 183 yards on 17-of-22 passing (77.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Bankston carried the ball 13 times for 84 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Cade Keith put up 104 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

UNLV plays at Colorado State on Nov. 8. New Mexico hosts Colorado State on Nov. 15.

