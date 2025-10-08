MWC matchup features UNLV against Air Force

Air Force (1-4) at UNLV (5-0), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UNLV by…

Air Force (1-4) at UNLV (5-0), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UNLV by 6.5. Against the spread: UNLV 4-1, Air Force 2-3.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UNLV Offense

Overall: 411.4 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 215.8 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 195.6 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 35.6 points per game (38th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 413.4 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 271.2 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 142.2 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (85th)

Air Force Offense

Overall: 468.4 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 222.6 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 245.8 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 36.4 points per game (30th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 476.6 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 312.4 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 164.2 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 37.8 points per game (132nd)

UNLV is 6th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 22.4% of the time. Air Force ranks 15th on offense, converting on 53.3% of third downs.

Air Force is 93rd in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to UNLV’s 2nd-ranked +8 margin.

UNLV is 135th in the FBS averaging 82.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Air Force’s 25th-ranked 40.6 per-game average.

Air Force is 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.1% of trips. UNLV’s red zone offense ranks 66th, scoring on 86.4% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 1,042 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 489 yards on 61 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 420 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 852 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Szarka, 449 yards on 76 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Cade Harris, 448 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UNLV won 31-17 over Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 4. Colandrea led UNLV with 102 yards on 11-of-20 passing (55.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards. Thomas had 96 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. Bradley had five receptions for 65 yards.

Air Force lost 34-31 to Navy on Saturday, Oct. 4. Szarka led Air Force with 212 yards on 11-of-19 passing (57.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 25 times for 152 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Dylan Carson carried the ball nine times for 24 yards. Bruin Fleischmann put up 166 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

UNLV plays at Boise State on Oct. 18. Air Force hosts Wyoming on Oct. 18.

