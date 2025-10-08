MWC matchup features San Diego State squaring off against Nevada

San Diego State (4-1) at Nevada (1-4), Oct. 11 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: San…

San Diego State (4-1) at Nevada (1-4), Oct. 11 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: San Diego State by 7.5. Against the spread: San Diego State 4-1, Nevada 2-3.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 361.2 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 186.4 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 174.8 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 28 points per game (73rd)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 262.8 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 158 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 104.8 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 12.6 points per game (10th)

Nevada Offense

Overall: 320.6 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 143.4 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 177.2 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 15.4 points per game (131st)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 373 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 234.6 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 138.4 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (82nd)

Nevada is 116th in third down percentage, converting 34.3% of the time. San Diego State ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 26.6%.

Nevada ranks 135th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to San Diego State’s 44th-ranked +2 margin.

San Diego State ranks 98th in the FBS averaging 63.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Nevada’s 24th-ranked 40.2 per-game average.

Nevada is 131st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 68.8% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone defense ranks 18th at 72.7%.

Team leaders

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 895 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 450 yards on 88 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 446 yards on 32 catches, 2 TDs

Nevada

Passing: Chubba Purdy, 494 yards, 1 TD, 8 INTs, 51.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Purdy, 292 yards on 60 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Marcus Bellon, 193 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Last game

San Diego State won 45-24 over Colorado State on Friday, Oct. 3. Denegal led San Diego State with 256 yards on 13-of-16 passing (81.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Byron Cardwell carried the ball 15 times for 129 yards and scored one touchdown. Napier recorded 153 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Nevada lost 20-17 to Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 4. Carter Jones led Nevada with 121 yards on 11-of-15 passing (73.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Caleb Ramseur carried the ball 16 times for 77 yards, adding two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown. Nate Burleson II had one reception for 45 yards.

Next game

San Diego State plays at Fresno State on Oct. 25. Nevada plays at New Mexico on Oct. 18.

