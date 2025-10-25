Mose’s late pick-6 gives Georgetown 30-24 win over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Naiteitei Mose’s 63-yard pick-6 with 12 seconds left gave Georgetown a 30-24 win over Bucknell on…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Naiteitei Mose’s 63-yard pick-6 with 12 seconds left gave Georgetown a 30-24 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Mose snared Christopher Dietrich’s pass and raced down the right sideline for the winning score after the Hoyas had blown a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Dez Thomas II’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Hassan Mahassin gave Georgetown (5-3, 2-1 Patriot League) a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter and Thomas Anderson extended the margin with a 35-yard field goal early in the fourth.

Bucknell (4-5, 1-3) rallied on Dietrich’s 20-yard TD to TJ Cadden and Matt Schearer’s 27-yard field goal with three minutes remaining after being unable to get into the end zone despite first-and-goal from the 3.

Thomas threw for 188 yards and a score for Georgetown. Jimmy Kibble had 115 yards on eight catches. Savion Hart rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries.

Dietrich threw for 222 yards with two touchdowns and the interception. Tariq Thomas rushed for 93 yards on 12 carries.

