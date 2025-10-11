Morgan throws 5 touchdown passes, Jackson State holds off Alabama State 38-34

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JaCobian Morgan tied his career high with five touchdown passes and Jackson State made a late…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JaCobian Morgan tied his career high with five touchdown passes and Jackson State made a late goal-line stand to finish off a 38-34 victory over Alabama State on Saturday.

Morgan pulled off a late comeback for Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) — ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll — when he connected with Nate Rembert for an 18-yard touchdown to retake the lead with 50 seconds remaining.

Alabama State moved the ball to the Jackson State 2-yard line and called a final timeout with one second left. Ashton Taylor tackled Jamarie Hostzclaw short of the goal line to seal the result and send Jackson State to the top spot in the SWAC’s East Division.

Morgan was 16-of-23 passing for 191 yards, and the Tigers scored in all five trips to the red zone.

Jackson State led by 11 points with 9:18 remaining in the fourth quarter after Quincy Ivory intercepted Andrew Body, setting up a 5-yard Ja’Naylon Dupree touchdown catch on a pass from Morgan.

Alabama State (4-2, 2-1) responded with a five-play 75-yard touchdown drive that took 2:11 off the clock.

Jackson State’s ensuing drive was nearly costly. Jameel Gardner Jr. secured a first down on a third-and-8 catch, but was stripped by Jalil Lenore for an Alabama State recovery and return by Zaquan Patterson. Lenore led all players with 15 tackles.

The Hornets turned that opportunity into a 15-yard touchdown by Hostzclaw three plays later for a 34-31 lead. Hostzclaw had a pair of rushing touchdowns and 53 yards on the ground.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.