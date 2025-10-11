Morgan State runs over Virginia Lynchburg 44-7

Dorian Harris ran for 95 yards, five of his teammates scored rushing touchdowns, and Morgan State defeated Virginia Lynchburg 44-7.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dorian Harris ran for 95 yards, five of his teammates scored rushing touchdowns, and Morgan State defeated Virginia Lynchburg 44-7 on Saturday.

Randall Nauden, Raymond Moore III and Keith Jenkins Jr. all had rushing touchdowns in the first half and the Bears (3-4) also scored with a safety for a 23-0 halftime lead against their NCCAA opponent.

Moore threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Justin Perry in the third quarter then Dae’Jeaun Dennis and Josiah Bushnell added rushing touchdowns in the fourth.

Max Zavala threw a short TD pass to Jacob Newman for the Dragons’ only score.

Moore passed for 173 yards and Morgan State had 354 yards rushing.

Zavala threw for 148 yards for the Dragons.

