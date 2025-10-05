Montana rallies for 42-38 win over Idaho State behind Michael Wortham’s 3 TDs

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Michael Wortham accounted for three touchdowns, Keali’i Ah Yat threw for 350 yards and Montana rallied…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Michael Wortham accounted for three touchdowns, Keali’i Ah Yat threw for 350 yards and Montana rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Idaho State 42-38 on Saturday night.

Dason Brooks scored on a 3-yard run to give Idaho State a 31-18 lead early in the third quarter. Ah Yat threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Eli Gillman to pull Montana to 31-25. Following a Ty Morrison 35-yard field goal, Jordan Cooke connected with Tsion Nunnally for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put the Bengals up 38-28 heading into the fourth.

Gillman then scored on a 5-yard run and wide receiver Wortham added a 9-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring with 3:06 remaining.

Ah Yat completed 23 of 40 passes and threw one touchdown pass for Montana (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches’ poll. Wortman completed both his pass attempts that included a 16-yard touchdown to Josh Gale in the second quarter.

Wortham finished with six receptions for 124 yards and added 41 yards rushing on seven carries with two scores. Brooks Davis also had six receptions for 104 yards for Montana.

Cooke was 33-of-54 passing for 421 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for Idaho State (2-4, 1-1). Brooks ran for two scores and Carson Sudbury also a had a touchdown run.

Montana has won 17 of the last 18 meetings. Idaho State’s last win in the series was a 43-40 double-overtime victory at home in 2003.

