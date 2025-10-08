Missouri’s Drinkwitz has one question for Alabama counterpart DeBoer: What are you wearing Saturday?

Missouri intends to wear its black jerseys for Saturday’s high-profile showdown with Alabama. Evidently, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer plans…

Evidently, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer plans to wear black, too.

During an SEC conference call with reporters Wednesday, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz hung around on the line after his allotted time to ask DeBoer, who immediately follows him in the lineup, a very simple question: “Are you going to wear that black hoodie on the sideline this game with us wearing black jerseys?”

Turns out the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide are 12-2 when DeBoer wears his so-called Black Hoodie of Death, including a win last week over then-unbeaten Vanderbilt. (He wore a crimson-colored polo when they lost to Florida State to open the season.)

“I got to fit in somehow. More than likely. We’ll see what the forecast is,” DeBoer replied, stifling a laugh. “I kind of know, but I’m expecting that. It’s kind of got a life of its own right now. We’re rolling with it.”

It’s not exactly the plaid jacket and houndstooth hat that Hall of Fame coach Bear Bryant made famous in Tuscaloosa. In fact, the laid-back nature of DeBoer’s game-day fashion has rankled some Alabama fans, though that may change if the Tide keep rolling while he wears his black hoodie with “Alabama” written in crimson across the chest.

While the No. 14 Tigers intend to wear black as well, their fans are supposed to wear gold for the morning kickoff in Columbia. It remains to be seen what Drinkwitz will wear, though he has made visors hip again in the mid-Missouri college town.

Drinkwitz and DeBoer have known each other for quite a while, but the connections on their staffs run especially deep. Tigers offensive coordinator Kirby Moore worked with DeBoer and Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at Fresno State, and Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon worked for Alabama counterpart Kane Wommack at South Alabama.

“I think Kirb is one of the best coordinators in the country,” Grubb said this week. “I think he does a great job. When we were together, super bright mind, Wasn’t just pass-oriented. I think he’s grown a lot. Obviously, in the run game, they do a fantastic job running the football. Yeah, Kirb’s awesome. I think he’s just going to keep growing.”

Missouri is trying to start 6-0 for the first time since the 2013 season, its second in the SEC, when the Tigers ultimately reached the conference championship game. Alabama is trying to win its fifth straight after its season-opening loss to the Seminoles.

The forecast for Saturday calls for temperatures in the 60s at kickoff but warming throughout the day.

Perfect weather for a hoodie.

