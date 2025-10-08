Missouri State visits Middle Tennessee in CUSA action

Missouri State (2-3) at Middle Tennessee (1-4), Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Missouri…

Missouri State (2-3) at Middle Tennessee (1-4), Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Missouri State by 2.5. Against the spread: Missouri State 3-2, Middle Tennessee 1-4.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 371.4 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 261.8 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 109.6 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (107th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 403.2 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 239 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 164.2 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (118th)

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 311.8 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 229.6 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 82.2 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (128th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 386.2 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 216 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 170.2 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (115th)

Middle Tennessee is 130th in third down percentage, converting 29.9% of the time. Missouri State ranks 81st on defense, holding its opponents to 39.7%.

Missouri State ranks 126th in the FBS with 75.8 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have weak red zone offenses. Middle Tennessee is 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.6% of trips. Missouri State’s red zone offense ranks 114th, scoring on 76.9% of chances.

Middle Tennessee ranks 91st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:47, compared to Missouri State’s 38th-ranked average of 31:31.

Team leaders

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 1,195 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 286 yards on 66 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dash Luke, 310 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 1,132 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 340 yards on 59 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 341 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Missouri State was defeated by Western Kentucky 27-22 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Clark led Missouri State with 143 yards on 8-of-15 passing (53.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards and scored one touchdown. Luke recorded 71 yards on three catches.

Middle Tennessee fell to Kennesaw State 24-16 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Vattiato passed for 285 yards on 28-of-42 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Middlebrook carried the ball 20 times for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 12 yards. Cox had four receptions for 77 yards.

Next game

Missouri State plays at New Mexico State on Oct. 22. Middle Tennessee plays at Delaware on Oct. 22.

