Missouri State beats Middle Tennessee 22-20 for the program’s first Conference USA victory

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Deuce Bailey threw for 278 yards and a touchdown, and he added a touchdown on…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Deuce Bailey threw for 278 yards and a touchdown, and he added a touchdown on the ground in his first career start as Missouri State beat Middle Tennessee 22-20 on Wednesday night for the program’s first Conference USA victory.

Missouri State (3-3, 1-1) is in its inaugural season in the FBS after finishing 8-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last year.

Missouri State capped the scoring on Yousef Obeid’s third field goal with 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. Middle Tennessee responded with a nine-play, 44-yard drive, ending in Jacob Hathaway’s 50-yard field goal attempt that was wide left.

Obeid also made a 25-yard field goal on the first drive of the second half for a 19-13 lead.

Middle Tennessee (1-5, 0-2) has lost five straight home games dating to last season.

Nicholas Vattiato was 30 of 42 for 267 yards and two touchdowns for MTSU. Jekail Middlebrook had 93 yards on the ground and Cam’ron Lacy caught six passes for 114 yards and two scores.

Middle Tennessee took a 10-6 lead on a 52-yard touchdown reception by Lacy. But Missouri State answered with a 10-play, 79-yard drive, capped by Ronnel Johnson’s 20-yard grab.

The two teams last met on Oct. 18, 1986 when the Bears were called Southwest Missouri State. MTSU won the game 42-19.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.