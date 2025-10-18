Mississippi Valley State thumps independent Lincoln (CA) 61-10 for first victory of season

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — KJ Cooper threw two touchdown passes to Kerien Charlo, Jonathan Lewis had two touchdown runs…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — KJ Cooper threw two touchdown passes to Kerien Charlo, Jonathan Lewis had two touchdown runs and Mississippi Valley State beat independent Lincoln (California) 61-10 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.

Athean Renfro had an 8-yard touchdown run, Cooper followed with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Charlo, and Christian Avelar kicked a 47-yard field goal as Mississippi Valley State (1-5) took a 17-0 lead after one quarter.

Jacob Briggeman kicked a 31-yard field goal to get Lincoln on the scoreboard with 5:51 left before halftime, but Cooper and Charlo teamed up for a 69-yard touchdown, Lewis scored on a 19-yard run with 68 seconds left and Jaquavus Hallman returned an interception for a score and a 37-3 advantage 39 seconds later.

The Oaklanders’ Nico Cleaves had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ry’Carri Dailey for the first score of the second half, but Chaunzavia Lewis returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Jonathan Lewis scored on an 11-yard run and the Delta Devils took a 31-point lead into the final quarter.

Avelar kicked another field goal and Da’Veon Ford scored on a 27-yard run to cap the scoring.

Cooper had 114 yards on 6-for-12 passing with Charlo totaling 102 yards on four receptions. Renfro carried 19 times for 94 yards and Lewis had 92 on 11 rushes.

Lincoln has never played a home game and falls to 3-44 since beginning play in 2021 as a traveling team.

