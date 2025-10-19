Mississippi State and No. 21 Texas meet in SEC action

No. 21 Texas (5-2) at Mississippi State (4-3), Oct. 25 at 4:15 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key…

No. 21 Texas (5-2) at Mississippi State (4-3), Oct. 25 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 405.9 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 227.7 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 178.1 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 31.9 points per game (50th)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 351.3 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 187.3 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 164 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (37th)

Texas Offense

Overall: 368.1 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 218.7 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 149.4 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (80th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 279.7 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 196.4 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 83.3 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 11.3 points per game (3rd)

Texas is 90th in third down percentage, converting 38.1% of the time. Mississippi State ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 35.1%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Mississippi State is 20th in the FBS at +5, and Texas ranks 10th at +7.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Mississippi State ranks 131st in the FBS averaging 74.6 penalty yards per game, and Texas ranks 113th with a 66.3-yard average.

Texas is 12th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 72.7% of trips.

Mississippi State is 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:11, compared to Texas’ 73rd-ranked average of 29:47.

Team leaders

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 1,528 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 465 yards on 84 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 533 yards on 29 catches, 4 TDs

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 1,449 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 222 yards on 58 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Wingo, 320 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Mississippi State was beaten by Florida 23-21 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Shapen threw for 324 yards on 24-of-36 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Davon Booth had 105 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Thompson put up 155 yards on seven catches.

Texas won 16-13 over Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 18. Manning threw for 132 yards on 12-of-27 attempts (44.4%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Wisner had 37 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 16 yards. DeAndre Moore Jr. recorded 37 yards on three catches.

Next game

Mississippi State plays at Arkansas on Nov. 1. Texas hosts No. 17 Vanderbilt on Nov. 1.

