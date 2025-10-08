Minnesota meets Purdue in Big Ten play

Purdue (2-3) at Minnesota (3-2), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Minnesota by 8.5.…

Purdue (2-3) at Minnesota (3-2), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Minnesota by 8.5. Against the spread: Minnesota 1-3, Purdue 2-3.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 356.6 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 227.8 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 128.8 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (79th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 278.8 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 199.8 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 79 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (56th)

Purdue Offense

Overall: 401.4 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 284 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 117.4 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (75th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 397.6 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 248.4 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 149.2 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (108th)

Purdue ranks 131st in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Minnesota’s 44th-ranked +2 margin.

Minnesota ranks 16th in the FBS averaging 36.4 penalty yards per game.

Minnesota ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.3% of trips.

Purdue is 100th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:29, compared to Minnesota’s 21st-ranked average of 32:32.

Team leaders

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 1,052 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Fame Ijeboi, 225 yards on 48 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javon Tracy, 204 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 1,338 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 304 yards on 81 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 305 yards on 32 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Minnesota was defeated by Ohio State 42-3 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Lindsey led Minnesota with 94 yards on 15-of-26 passing (57.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Ijeboi carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards. Jameson Geers recorded 25 yards on one catch.

Purdue was beaten by Illinois 43-27 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Browne threw for 302 yards on 30-of-50 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 22 yards and one rushing touchdown. Antonio Harris carried the ball four times for 69 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Jackson put up 94 yards on 14 catches.

Next game

Minnesota hosts Nebraska on Oct. 17. Purdue plays at Northwestern on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.